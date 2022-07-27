This day in sports history

BY COLIN “BIG C” MACGUIRE

The Greenville Standard

Today I will cover another College Football Hall of Fame member who played at Alabama.

John Hannah was born April 4, 1951. He played at Alabama from 1970-72.

His daddy, Herb Hannah, played at Alabama from 1947-50. His uncle, Bill Hannah, played at Alabama from 1957-59.

Also, his brothers, Charles (1973-76) and David (1975-79) played at Alabama.

John, along with playing football at Alabama, was a wrestler and shot and discus on the track team.

Hannah was a two time All-America (1971-72). He won the Jacobs Blocking Trophy as the best blocker in the SEC (1972).

He was the SEC Lineman of The Year (1972). He was considered by many as the greatest offensive Lineman ever.

Hannah was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 1991 and the College Football Hall of Fame in 1999.

He was named to the All-Century Team and the Alabama Sports Hall of Fame.