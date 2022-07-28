Mount Pleasant Baptist celebrates 134

Mount Pleasant Baptist Church in Georgiana will hold their 134th Homecoming on Sunday, Aug. 21.

Services will begin at 10:30 a.m. Bro. Jim Griffin will be bringing the morning message and Vann Mote will be leading worship for this day of celebration.

Bro. Jim served as Pastor at Mt. Pleasant from 1994 until 1999 until he began serving as the Director of Missions for Butler County from 1999-2008.

He and his wife Miriam have three adult children and nine grandchildren. Vann served as Minister of Music at Mt. Pleasant from May 1993 until July, 2002.

He and wife Melisa, have one adult son and reside in Hardaway, Ala.

Revival services will be held Monday through Wednesday night with Bro. Tom Daniel bringing the message each night. Revival services will begin at 7 p.m.

Pastor Danny Dean invites everyone to come join in this day of celebration and revival.

Dinner on the grounds will follow the Sunday morning service in the fellowship hall.

Please join us if you can. The church is located at 10701 McKenzie Grade Road, Georgiana. We look forward to a wonderful time and everyone is welcome.