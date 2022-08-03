March 12, 1950 – July 25, 2022

Catherine Diane Harris, age 72, of Greenville, Alabama, passed away on Monday, July 25, 2022.

Funeral Services were held on Saturday, July 30, beginning at 10 a.m. from the chapel of Dunklin Funeral Home with Brother Chris Mosley officiating. Burial followed at Magnolia Cemetery with Dunklin Funeral Home directing. The family received friends on Friday evening, July 29, from 5-7 p.m. in the chapel at Dunklin Funeral Home.

Diane was preceded in death by her parents, Luke and Ella Harris; brother, J.C. Harris; sisters, Nell Smith, Louise Kimbro, and Louella Rimpf.

Diane is survived by her brother, Jerrell (Betty) Harris; nieces and nephews, Cherie Lawrence, Ashley (Tyler) Gibson, Hunter (Hannah) Lawrence, Barbara (Scott) Jones, Debbie Ivey, Ann (James) Stewart, Allan Kimbro, Rick Rimpf, Heith Rimpf, Tammy (Ian) Morrison and Mikey Rimpf.

Diane was elected in 1994 and sworn in on January 13, 1995 as Butler County Sheriff. She served three terms as Sheriff. During her career, she served 32 years in law enforcement with 12 years in office as Sheriff. She also served as local D.A.R.E. officer and volunteer fireman and EMT. She retired at the age of 56.

