Aug. 28, 1960 – July 27, 2022

Edwin Carl Tillery Jr., age 61, of McKenzie, passed away on Wednesday, July 27, 2022. Edwin was born Aug. 28, 1960.

A Celebration of Life was held 11 a.m. Sunday, July 31, at Sweet Home Baptist Church. A Gathering of Family and Friends was held one hour prior to the service at the Church.

Survivors include children, Lyndsey Tillery, Jessica Morris, Donna Hoffman, and Dawn Watford; three grandchildren, two great grandchildren; siblings, Kathy DeFazio, Jimmy Tillery; and a host of nieces, nephews, and other family and friends.

He was preceded in death by parents: Edwin Carl Tillery, Jr. and Shirley Tillery; and sister, Janey Echols.

Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.johnsongeorgiana.com for the Tillery family.