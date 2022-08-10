CITYFEST BEATS ON

BY RAY VAN COR

The Greenville Standard

Georgiana’s second annual Cityfest festivities got underway promptly Friday afternoon, despite the incredible high temperatures and Saturday’s heat was no different.

The two day event saw patrons continue to enjoy live musical entertainment and perusing the many vendors that adorned the park.

There were plenty of games of chance, a water slide and a 35-foot climbing tower courtesy of the Alabama National Guard for the enthusiasts who would dare.

Beautiful antique cars filled the park and both the incumbent District Attorney Charlotte Tesmer and her Republican opponent Arlene Richardson were on hand to speak with voters.

Georgiana’s Cityfest had something for everyone to include cotton candy, funnel cakes, freeze dried candy to crawfish was available courtesy of the multiple food vendors.

An incredible mixture of gospel, R&B and country music filled the rafters of the pavilion enticing toe and finger tapping to the beats.

Even Georgiana’s Police Chief Jeremy Peagler added his musical talent to the entertainment.

It is not clear as to how successful yet Georgiana’s Cityfest was this year but many festival patrons stated they enjoyed the event and would return next year.

Rumor has it that Georgiana’s Cityfest will be moved to April of next year for a cooler climate.