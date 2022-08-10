Coaches Corner a success

The Fort Dale Academy, Georgiana, Greenville and McKenzie football programs gathered under one roof today at lunch for the annual Coaches Corner event, sponsored by the Kiwanis Club of Greenville, the Greenville Area Chamber of Commerce, and Q94 Radio Station. Each coach had the opportunity to share an overview of the upcoming season and answer a panel of submitted questions. Players from each school were also on hand for introductions and to share career highlights. Kyle Haynes and David Norrell, from Q94, were on site for a question and answer portion of the event, which aired live from 12-1 p.m. The event was held at the Beeland Park Community Center. Guests in attendance enjoyed lunch catered by Nanny’s Fine Dining and also won a variety of door prizes sponsored by local businesses. Each coach also received a custom cooler filled with tailgate goodies and a gift certificate from Wintzell’s Oyster House. Pictured (L-R) are coaches Ezell Powell (Georgiana), Patrick Browning (Greenville), Berry Bess (Georgiana), and Eric Folmar (Fort Dale Academy). (Bruce Branum | The Standard)