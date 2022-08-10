Nov. 30, 1957 – Jul. 30, 2022

A Celebration of Life Service was held for Eddie Patrick Godwin at 12 p.m. Monday, Aug. 8, 2022 at Johnson Funeral Home with Rev. Frank Dibattiste officiating. A Gathering of Family and Friends was held at 11 a.m. until service time at Johnson Funeral Home. Burial followed at Chapel Hill Cemetery in Rutledge

Mr. Godwin of Ponce de Leon, Fla., went home to be with his Heavenly Father on Jul. 30, at Doctor’s Memorial Hospital in Bonifay, Fla. He was the fifth child born to Raymond Godwin and Mary Lois Gregory Godwin on Nov. 30, 1957 in Georgiana. He was the owner of GPS Painting and was a very respectable paint contractor throughout the northern part of Florida. He lived in the Brushey Creek Community until adulthood then moved to Florida.

Eddie was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Kris; sister, Edna Spann; brother, Willie Ray Godwin; nephews, Ricky Kelley and Jeffrey Wayne Godwin; and great niece, LaQuita Kelley.

He is survived by his children, Daniel Ray, Michael, and Nathan Godwin; step daughter, Kassie Young (David); grandchildren, Jayce Godwin, David Hopper, Jr.; Davian Hopper and Dawson Hopper; sister, Barbara Godwin (James); brothers, Travis Godwin and Terry Godwin (Diana); Aunt, Fran (Bob) Landers; nieces, Susan (Frankie) Schofield and April Tenore; nephews, Shelby Wayne (Michele) Spann, Matthew Godwin; mother-in-law, Joyce Wollam and numerous great nephews, great nieces and cousins.

Eddie enjoyed spending time with his family, mainly his grandchildren. He loved the outdoors and everything about it. He enjoyed going to the creek and he loved his animals. He enjoyed watching football, Nascar, and old westerns. Eddie was just a simply country boy. He will be missed by so many.