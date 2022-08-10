GAAC announces 40th season

BY NANCY IDLAND

The Greenville Area Arts Council is proud to be celebrating FORTY seasons of live entertainment here in Greenville.

We want to thank each and every audience member and sponsor who have made this dream a reality.

This season we kick off on October 13 with a grand street party in front of the theatre.

The ever popular Black Jacket Symphony will entertain in style with their new show…An evening of Greatest Hits.

The three remaining concerts are: The Red Clay Strays on Nov. 17; The Tyn Tymes Band on Jan. 19 2023, and finally Hank and My Honky Tonk Heroes on Feb. 16, 2023.

A season ticket is the way to go with four professional shows for only $80.

Remember these shows are right here in our downtown. Hop in your car or ride your bike to the Ritz for a fun evening of music.

To see the full lineup and to order tickets, visit seeyouathteritz.com

We look forward to seeing you at the Ritz!