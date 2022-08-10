Hall arrested for McKenzie Mall robbery

BY BRUCE BRANUM

The Greenville Standard

Antonio Lavon Hall, age 37, was arrested Sunday evening, July 30, for an armed robbery at the McKenzie Mall Convenience Store he perpetrated that morning at approximately 8:30 a.m.

According to Butler County Sheriff Danny Bond, deputies for the Butler County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO) received a call from 911 about a robbery at the McKenzie Mall and arrived at the scene to investigate.

Bond said, “We responded to the scene and made sure everyone was alright, and we did have a citizen come by and give us a description of the vehicle the subject used to flee from the crime scene.

“Once we learned the description, we knew that we had a previous case with the same vehicle description the day before.”

Bond added the BSCO found the vehicle was stolen from Evergreen. After a search, the BCSO located the vehicle at the Reid Motel in Greenville.

Considering the suspect was armed, the BCSO requested assistance from the Greenville Police Department Response Team and teamed together to make an arrest.

After making contact with the suspect, law enforcement was able to apprehend Hall without incident.

Hall is currently being held in the Butler County Correctional Facility and has been charged with Robbery 1st, Possession of Controlled Substance, and Receiving Stolen Property 1st. His bond was set at $200,000.

Sheriff Bond noted there are other possible felony charges Hall may face.