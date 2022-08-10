JOANN LEE FULLER

March 20, 1934 – Aug. 2, 2022

Jo Ann Lee Fuller, 88, of Byhalia, Miss. passed away, Tuesday, Aug. 2, 2022 in the home of her daughter after a battle against Alheizmers and complications of stroke.

Jo Ann was born in McKenzie on March 20, 1934 to Joseph Kendrick Lee and Fannie Lou Rayborn Lee. She was preceded by her husband, Carol T. Fuller; her father, Joseph K. Lee; her Mother, Fannie Lou Rayborn Lee; her sisters Edwina Lee Faust, Joyce Lee Hayes and Bonnie Lee Beasley.

She was a beautiful and gracious Southern lady that devoted much of her time after she retired as a caregiver to many members of her family. She was a loving mother and grandmother. She had a heart for people and great faith for her Lord and Savior. She was an artist and a gardener. You would often see a butterfly or angel on her shoulder. She loved wings and she earned them.

She is survived by her son, Vincent Fuller of Byhalia, Miss.; daughter, Sonjo Fuller Wolfe,(James Christopher Wolfe) of Byhalia, Miss.; six grandchildren, Matthew Wright, Caleb (Purity) Earnest, Whitney (Clay) Taylor, Brandi Wicks, Cody Wolfe and Mason Earnest; and five great-grandchildren.

A graveside service was held Friday, Aug. 5, 2022 at 11 a.m. at Elizabeth Cemetery in McKenzie.

Until we get to love and laugh with you again we know that you are now home.