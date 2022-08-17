Active shooter trainings

BY KATHY PICKENS

The Greenville Standard

Over the last four weeks, Greenville Police Chief Justin Lovvorn has conducted active shooter training sessions for civilians for three schools and four churches, plus two separate classes on active shooter training for law enforcement.

“I am planning an additional active shooter training for law enforcement next month and have two additional civilian classes scheduled as well,” says Lovvorn. “Our department would be happy to assist anyone looking for active shooter training for your school, church, or business.”

Chief Lovvorn not only has a heart for this community, but he also has an extensive list of qualifications and certifications.

To name just a few, he is a graduate of the FBI National Academy at Quantico, Virginia, holds an FBI Executive Active Shooter Certification, and is qualified as a Run, Hide, Fight/ALERRT Instructor and Gracie Jiu-Jitsu Academy Survival Tactics Instructor.

Interested parties should call the Police Department at 334-382-7461 and ask for the Chief’s office to schedule a day and time for the training.