Eagles plan to soar

BY BRUCE BRANUM

The Greenville Standard

The Fort Dale Academy Eagles varsity football team is coming off a 2-8 season last year.

Second year head coach, Eric Folmar, noted the youth and inexperience of last year’s team were contributing factors.

Folmar said, “The senior class this year is a lot more experienced. In total we have 17 seniors and juniors that all played a significant amount of football last year and that always makes a huge difference.”

Key players for FDA this season will be junior quarterback Ethan Alford and junior wide receiver Alan Alvarez.

According to Folmar, both players had really good seasons in 2021. He said, “We set the school record for completions and came really close to the school record in passing yards. In addition both Alan and Ethan were All-State kickers last year.”

Other players noted were lineman John Nolan Lawrence, Brady Long, and Everette Black.

Folmar said, “We feel good about our players. The biggest thing for us is staying healthy. One injury could really hurt us.”

As for defense, Folmar noted they will use an even front with either a 4-4 or 4-3 and adjust the scheme based on their upcoming opponent.

For offense, they will continue using an adaptive type of spread.

The Eagles face a tough schedule this year, which Folmar noted. He said there is only one region in 3A this year in the Alabama Independent School Association, which is something new.

“We have to play all 3A schools instead of just half in past years. We have seven regions games against 3A opponents and that certainly make things harder,” said Folmar

The Eagles will travel to Luverne for a Jamboree on Friday, July 19.

They will officially open the season with a home game against the Colts of Hooper Academy on Thursday, Aug. 25.

Game time is slated for 7 p.m.