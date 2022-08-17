GPRD to hold Fall sports

The Greenville Parks and Recreation Department (GPRD) is currently taking registrations for several youth/adult Fall sports.

Youth baseball/softball registration is open through Aug. 19 for ages 4-18. The cost is $40.

Youth volleyball registration is open through Sept. 2 for ages 10-18 and costs $40.

Youth flag football registration is open through Sept. 2 for ages 5-18 and costs $40.

You will need to provide a copy of the participant’s birth certificate at registration.

Adult flag football and adult volleyball registration is open through Sept. 2.

Adult co-ed softball registration is open through Sept. 9. Costs are to be announced for adult Fall sports.

GPRD director Jerome Harris III stated he has been asked by many to include more sport activities for the youth and adults.

He noted that the inclusion of a Fall sports program was a perfect way to accomplish the request and hoped to build Fall sports into a successful program for the community .

Anyone who is interested in participating can register at the GRPD office located at 1016 East Commerce Street in Greenville.

Their hours of operation are from 8:30 a.m. until 4 p.m. Monday through Thursday and on Fridays from 8:30 a.m. until 12 p.m.

For more information call 334-382-3031.