Funeral Service for Jerry Moore was held Saturday, Aug. 13, 2022, from Pine Level Missionary Baptist Church at 11 a.m. Burial followed in the churchyard cemetery, Greenville. Rev. Johnny Sanders officiated and Hudson Funeral Service directed.

He leaves to cherish his memories: sisters, Mrs. Annie Nell (Walter) Hamilton of Jackson; Mrs. Juanita (Willie) Boggan, Mrs. Annie Ruth Ward and Mrs. Lillie Bell (Joel) Warren all of Greenville; brother, Willie H. (Eileen) Smith of Greenville; sister-in-law, Mrs. Glossie Patterson; eight step children; a host of nieces, nephews and friends; devoted friend, Mr. Christopher O. Powell; devoted grandson, Tywiane Graham; and two devoted nephews, Nathan Hamilton and Michael Boggan.