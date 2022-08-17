Funeral Service for Sedrick Booker was held Saturday, Aug. 13, 2022, from Lomax Hannon Auditorium at 2 p.m. Burial Followed in the Damascus Church Cemetery.

He leave to cherish his memories: mother, Shirley T (Arthur) Murray; father, Dale Turk; brother, Rodrick M. Turk, Tallassee, Fla.; sisters, Artia B. Murray and Latoya Allen of Greenville, DeAngelo Carter of Gadsden, and Deonna Davison of Georgiana; grandmother, Eva Booker of Evergreen; aunts, Wanda (Doug) Watson of Evergreen, Brenda (Ken) Hollinger of Montgomery, Debra (Edward) Bonner of Selma, and Inett (Jerome) Lewis of Greenville; uncles, John Booker of Brewton, Alexander (Bertha) Booker of Dallas, Texas, Kenneth Booker of Mobile, Lewis (Angela )Jackson of Hope Hull, Thomas Turk of Niagara Falls, N. Y., Willie (Barbara) Turk of Logan; and a host of cousins and friends.