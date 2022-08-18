BCHGS FALL TOUR OF HOMES

Beeland-Mallett-Godwin House, 304 S. Hickory Street, circa 1901. Built in 1901 by local merchant, L. J. Beeland, this Queen Anne features a steep hipped roof with cross gables, extensions and dormers, two turrets with cone roofs, low hipped wrap-around porch supported by slender columns on brick piers and two interior chimneys. Between 1924 and 1964, this home was owned by A. B. Boutwell, E. L. Mallett, and Betty Ruth Speir Smith. In 1974 the present owners, WS and Rebecca Godwin, remodeled the one-and-a-half-story to be a complete two-story house with seven bedrooms, three baths and two full size dens. The Godwins will have the original blueprints by architect Frank Lockwood on display the day of the tour. For more information on the Butler County Historical & Genealogical Society’s Fall Tour of Homes, please contact butlercoalhistory@gmail.com, 334-383-9654 or go to eventbrite.com.