SBC Women’s Ministry presents “GIRL TALK”

Southside Baptist Church (SBC) Women’s Ministry SALT (Service Abounding in Love and Truth) will be hosting a fun night for women 18 and over.

GIRL TALK will be held in the Cornerstone building on the SBC campus Sunday, Aug. 28, at 5:30 p.m.

Women are encouraged to join in a time of praise and worship, laughter, and The Word.

Crystal Russell, from Clanton, will be the featured speaker.

Crystal, in addition to ministering in song, with her husband, Jerry Russell, reaches out to others through comedic storytelling and motivational speaking at churches, conferences, and women’s events in Gatlinburg, Pigeon Forge, and throughout the south.

Out of her desire to encourage women through laughter, she created the character, “Claudean Louise” over 10 years ago. Claudean often travels with Crystal, telling tall tales, as she spreads the gospel in her own unique way.

Praise and worship will be led by Josh Burt and Friends. The cost of admission is $10 and can be paid at the church office located at 211 King Street in advance or at the door. For additional information, please call the church office at (334) 382-6224.

Southside’s SALT Women’s Ministry connects women with God and other women through worship, bible study, and fellowship, and shares hope with our community through various local mission opportunities.

Meetings are held monthly every third Sunday at 2:30 p.m. at Southside. Come be a part in making a difference in our community.

YOU are the SALT of the earth … Matthew 5:13.