This day in sports history

BY COLIN “BIG C” MACGUIRE

The Greenville Standard

Today I will discuss wishbone quarterbacks from 1971-80.

Terry Davis (1971-72) was the first wishbone quarterback. It was the perfect offense for Davis.

He led Alabama to big win over Southern Cal 17-10 and set the tone for the seventies.

He scored the winning touchdown vs LSU to make difference in 14-7 on a 16 yard run.

He scored two touchdowns vs Auburn. Both teams were undefeated entering game. Alabama won 31-7.

Alabama lost to Nebraska 38-6 in the Orange Bowl. The Tide won the SEC both years and Davis was named the SEC Player of the Year 1972. He went 21-3 as a starter.

Gary Rutledge started the 1973 UPI National Championship year.

One of his highlights was an 80-yard touchdown pass on the opening play vs Tennessee. Alabama won 42-21.

He was named National Back of the Week vs LSU. He had a 19-yard TD run and two TD passes of 49 and 77 yards. Alabama won 42-21. He was injured his senior year but was 11-1 as starter.

Richard Todd was the starter in 1974-75. He was the best athlete at quarterback.

His senior year was the best year. Against Tennessee, he had a rushing TD and two by passing.

Against Southern Miss, he had two TD passes, and against Auburn, he had two rushing and passing TDs.

In the Sugar Bowl vs Penn State, Todd threw 10-12 and had 210 yards. He was name MVP.

Jeff Rutledge was the quarterback from 1976-78. He was the younger brother of Gary.

In his junior year vs Auburn, he threw 9-13 for 193 yards and had two TDs.

He also rushed 15 times gaining 102 yards. It was his best game rushing.

He was named MVP of the 1978 Sugar Bowl in the 35-6 win over Ohio State and Alabama was declared National Champions.

Jeff and Gary are the first, and far as I know, the only brothers to start at quarterback on National Championship Team.

Steadman Shealy was the starting quarterback in 1979 on a team that went 12-0 and declared National Championships.

He threw a 33-yard touchdown pass vs Tennessee to start a comeback win 27-17.

He led Alabama on clutch touchdown drive against Auburn trailing 18-17 in fourth quarter.

He scored a touchdown and a two point conversion to win 25-18.

Don Jacobs (1980) was the backup on the 1979 National Championship Team. His junior year, he scored on a 73-yard run vs Florida.

His senior year, he scored on runs of 25 and 13 yards vs Southern Miss.

Versus Baylor in the Cotton Bowl, he threw 5-12 and 98 yards and had a 1-yard TD run.

Alabama won 30-2 and went 10-2 on the season.