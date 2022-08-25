BCHGS FALL TOUR OF HOMES

McKenzie-Hartman House, 252 South Conecuh Street, circa 1910. This one-story Queen Anne house was built about 1910 for Sterling Price McKenzie, Sr., and his wife, Evelyn McQueen McKenzie. Listed on the National Register of Historic Places, this house has a hipped roof with cross gable dormers, wrap-around porch with turret on one corner supported by twenty-two Ionic columns, porte cochere, and three interior chimneys. The present owners, David and Suzanne Hartman, will have the ledgers of the S. P. McKenzie mercantile company on display for the tour. Be sure to ask the Hartmans about the house ghost. The six houses selected for the tour are located in the heart of Greenville. The tour consists of five routes designed for ease of walking or driving. For more information on the Butler County Historical & Genealogical Society’s Fall Tour of Homes, please contact butlercoalhistory@gmail.com, 334-383-9654 or go to eventbrite.com.