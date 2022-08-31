Eagles corral Colts

BY BRUCE BRANUM

The Greenville Standard

The 3A Fort Dale Academy Eagles bared their talons against the 3A Hooper Academy Colts Friday, Aug. 26, in a non-area game and won impressively 45-14.

The Eagles season opener came with much fanfare as they took to the field with a renovated stadium and new lighting.

The first play was indicative of what would be the final outcome as Eagle junior Alan Alvarez returned the opening kickoff for an 85-yard touchdown.

He then kicked the extra point to give the Eagles a 7-0 lead with 11:43 remaining in the first quarter.

Senior Garrett Simmons added six points with a two yard run in the middle of the first quarter while Alvarez tacked on the extra point to give the Eagles a 14-0 lead.

Late in the quarter, Alvarez completed a 43-yard field goal, which increased their lead to 17-0.

Eagle junior quarterback Ethan Alford completed a 45-yard to Alvarez early in the second quarter.

Then, senior running back Everette Black made a 15-yard scamper for a touchdown midway into the second quarter. Both PATs were nailed by Alvarez.

The Colts managed to score a touchdown with a few seconds left in the quarter and the Eagles carried a 31-7 lead into the locker room.

Alford would add a touchdown on a 13-yard run in the third and sophomore Cole Salter scored on a 1-yard touchdown in the fourth to make the score 45-7.

The Colts would add a touchdown in the fourth to bring the final score to 45-14.

Offensively, Alford completed 5-10 passes for 125 yards. Black was the leading rusher with 87 yards on seven attempts. Senior Sterling Arnold was the leading receiver with 68 yards and three receptions.

Defensively, senior Brady Long and junior Owen McNeal had four solo tackles each

The Eagles will travel this Friday to face the orange and white 3A Glenwood School Gators for an area game.

The Gators are 0-2 but a hard fight is expected.