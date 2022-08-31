Georgiana shooting leaves one dead

BY RAY VAN COR

The Greenville Standard

The Georgiana Police Department responded to a 911 call in reference to a gun-shot victim Friday night, Aug. 27 around 11:30 pm.

The incident took place between the Family Dollar parking lot and Old School Bar Lounge.

Georgiana Police Chief Jeremy Peagler stated, “Officers responded and found that a gunshot victim had been transported from the scene in a personal vehicle to the emergency room at the Regional Medical Center in Greenville.”

The victim later succumbed to the wounds he sustained and was pronounced deceased.

Upon further investigation, officers took LaJon Pate, a 20-year old male from Georgiana into custody.

He was questioned and subsequently arrested and charged with Murder-Non-Family- Other Weapon

Pate is currently being held in the Butler County Correctional Facility without bond at this time.

The circumstances that precipitated the incident are unknown at this time and Peagler declined to release any further information surrounding the incident citing, “The case is still under investigation.”