Main Street Alabama meets with Georgiana

BY RAY VAN COR

The Greenville Standard

The Main Street Alabama group held a meeting with Georgiana small business owners and officials Wednesday afternoon, Aug. 24.

What is Main Street Alabama? Main Street Alabama incorporated in 2010 to serve as state coordinator of the Main Street program.

It follows a 40-year-old model for community revitalization that has models nationwide.

It is a nonprofit organization and their program stresses public and private partnerships, community engagement, and to spark new investment, attract visitors, and spur growth.

Even though 11 new businesses have started in Georgiana over the past three years they still need more.

The Alabama Historical Commission (AHC) served as the state Main Street coordinating program from the 1980s until state budget cuts in 2004 which resulted in loss of funding at the state level.

In 2009 AHC contracted with the National Main Street Center to assess the need for support for a revitalized statewide Main Street Coordinating program.

As part of the 2009 assessment, a steering committee and a group of partners helped to ensure that the rebuilt state Main Street program was rooted in Alabama realties and positioned to collaborate with additional programs to assist community revitalization.

It is unclear what a majority of Georgiana’s business owners that attended the meeting concluded from the presentation, but Simply Beautiful’ s owner Ms. Nina Bonner said, “The presentation was very informative and it’s an awesome program. This would be an incredible asset for small cities and towns. We are excited to see the changes, enhancement and the resource leads that this program may assist in bringing to Georgiana.”

Georgiana Mayor Frank Betterton stated, “I believe the program would be great for Georgiana, if we can get everyone on board and get it started.”

Revitalization reflects the recent Georgiana mantra “Georgiana, On the Grow”