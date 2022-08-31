PAULINE ODESSA SZABO

Nov. 19, 1941 – Aug. 25, 2022

Pauline Szabo, age 80, a resident of Greenville, passed away on Thursday, Aug. 25, 2022. Pauline Szabo was born on Nov. 19, 1941.

Celebration of Life was held at 3 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 28, at Johnson Funeral Home in Georgiana with Rev. Eddie Holder officiating. Burial followed in New Home Methodist Cemetery, Georgiana, with Johnson Funeral Home directing arrangements. Gathering of Family and Friends was held Sunday, Aug. 28, at 2 p.m. until service time.

Pauline Szabo is survived by her siblings, Margaret Braden (Wesley), Marion Newsome, and Gene Bush (Peggy); and a number of nieces, nephews, and other family members.

Pauline Szabo was preceded in death by her son, Jon Szabo.

Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.johnsongeorgiana.com for the Szabo family.