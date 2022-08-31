SUE BUSH

Feb. 16, 1961 – Aug 21, 2022

Sue Bush, age 61, of Georgiana, passed away on Sunday, Aug. 21, 2022. Sue was born Feb. 16, 1961 in Greenville.

Graveside Service was held at 11 am Wednesday, Aug. 24, at Oakwood Cemetery, with Rev. Allen Stephenson officiating. Johnson Funeral Home in Georgiana directed arrangements. There was no visitation; everything was held at the graveside.

Survivors include: son, David Scruggs (Hannah); daughters, Samantha Fox, Hannah Bozeman (Andy), and Michelle Betterton (Frank); grandchildren, Dylan Scruggs, Maggie Scruggs, Easton Scruggs, Addison Scruggs, Cooper Giddens, and Brynlee Halford; sisters, Juanita Atkison, Bobbye Jean Higdon, Shirley Whittington, and Brenda Scruggs; brothers, Jimmy Scruggs (Rebie), Robert Scruggs, Buster Scruggs, and Larry Scruggs (Leisa).

Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.johnsongeorgiana.com for the Bush family.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Bryant & Irene Scruggs, Sr.; sisters, Diane Cartwright, and Vida Cooper; sister, Pamela Scruggs; and brother, Bryant (Buddy) Scruggs, Jr.

Pallbearers were family and friends.