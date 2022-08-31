Surrounding area football scores

Alabama High School Athletic Association

4A Andalusia Bulldogs defeated the Milton High Panthers of Florida in a home non-conference game by a score of 41-31.

1A Brantley Bulldogs defeateded the Houston County Lions in a region away game 33-6 making them 2-0 after defeating 2A Luverne Tigers in similar fashion.

3A Straughn High Tigers beat the Pike County Bulldogs 20-19.

1A Red Level lost to Florala 34-19 and next face the Pleasant Home Eagles.

2A Luverne Tigers lost to Geneva County 14-7, now 0-2, they will next face the 0-2 Barbour County Jaguars.

1A Highland Home Flying Squadron defeated Ariton purple Cats 34-33.

3A Hillcrest Jaguars of Evergreen defeated the Davidson Warriors of Mobile 34-10. Hillcrest next faces the Flomaton Hurricanes.

Alabama Independent School Association

IA Crenshaw Christian Academy cougars beat Abbeville Christian Academy 59 – 21 in an away region game. They next face Lakeside School Chiefs of Eufaula.

IA Lowndes Academy Rebels lost 19-14 away in a non-region game to Macon-East Montgomery Academy of Cecil. The Rebels face Coosa Valley Academy Rebels this Friday night.