Tigers rally over Thunderbirds

In their first game of the season the 5A Greenville High Tigers found themselves behind and having to rally to overcome a 19-0 deficit, which they eventually did in overtime, to win against the 6A Park Crossing Thunderbirds 25-19.

Typical of first of the season games for teams with new coaches, Greenville struggled until they started to find their footing in the second quarter.

After the Tigers found themselves down 19-0 with nine minutes left in the half, senior quarterback Andre Davison connected with senior receiver Zakkarie Scott for a 50-yard touchdown pass. The two point conversion try was unsuccessful.

Greenville’s defense then stiffened and after holding Park Crossing, the Tigers got the ball back and marched to the end zone.

Tiger sophomore running back Ty Phillips would score from 1-yard with five minutes left in the quarter. Senior Vontrell Simmons would complete the extra-point kick to make the game 19-13.

After the second half, the Tigers stepped up their defensive prowess and kept the Thunderbirds scoreless for the rest of the game.

Phillips would score one more touchdown on a 3-yard run with 10 minutes left in the fourth quarter. The Tigers point after kick was block and the game was tied 19-19.

In overtime, the Tigers took the ball first. On the second play, Phillips would carry the ball to the end zone on a 4-yard run for his third score of the night.

Greenville failed to complete a two point conversion and the score was 25-19.

The Thunderbirds then had their opportunity to try and score but fumbled the ball on their first rushing attempt. It was recovered by Tiger senior Jonathan Purifoy, thus securing the Tigers win.

Tiger head coach Patrick Browning stated after the game, that he was impressed by the way his team fought in the second quarter.

Greenville will travel to face the 5A Charles Henderson Trojans, who are 2-0, this Friday for a region game.