BCHGS FALL TOUR OF HOMES

Dunklin-Herndon-McNaughton House, 415 Hamilton Street, circa 1937. This unusual home with an H-shaped floor plan is the newest home on our tour. Built in 1937 for Dunklin Hardware owner, John Rutledge (Rush)Dunklin and his wife, Ida Deane Scott Dunklin, this one-story frame has a gable roof with extended end gables and a flat roofed porch with arched supports. The house later became the home of Dorrance Demming(Don)Herndon, a local undertaker, and his wife, Carolyn Boyd Herndon. Listed on the National Register of Historic Places, the house is currently owned by Scott and Amelia McNaughton. The six houses selected for the tour are located in the heart of Greenville. The tour consists of five routes designed for ease of walking or driving. For more information on the Butler County Historical & Genealogical Society’s Fall Tour of Homes, please contact butlercoalhistory@gmail.com, 334-383-9654 or go to eventbrite.com.