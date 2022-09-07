CAMELLIA CITYFEST SET FOR THIS WEEKEND

Downtown Greenville will be the place to be Saturday, Sept. 10 with the return of Camellia CityFest.

The event, which is the 8th annual, kicks off at 9 a.m. and runs until 2 p.m., promises plenty of festival food, live entertainment, vendors galore and activities especially geared to the youth.

Camellia CityFest is a wonderful, family-friendly event that offers something for everyone,” said Tracy Salter, director of the Greenville Area Chamber of Commerce.

She added, “Some of our vendors have been with us in years past, and for others, this is their first event in Greenville.

“We’ll have everything from handcrafted jewelry and woodwork to whimsical birdhouses, beautiful wind chimes, custom knives, homemade jams and jellies, just to name a few of the things that will be on display at the festival.”

There will be no need to go hungry, either. The park will have food vendors offering items such as hot dogs, hamburgers, seafood, barbecue, baked goods, beverages, Kona Ice, and much more.

Kyle and Dave of Q-94 will serve as event emcees and get energy levels up with some high-octane tunes to begin the day before introducing all the vendors at 9 a.m.

At 10 a.m., locals Brody Stringer and Joseph Ealum, of the BroJo Band, will perform on the stage in front of City Hall, Salter said. “Brody and Joseph’s music is a mix of old and new country. They are both local, both served as chamber ambassadors, and are very talented.

“We’re excited to have them join us this year – it’s exciting that they get to make their first stage and event debut in their hometown.”

“After the BroJo Band’s performance, Kyle and Dave will share more music and commentary with the crowd until 12 p.m. before turning the stage over to local artists Rosie Till and David Jackson, who will play for the crowd until around 1 p.m.

“Rosie and David are fantastic musicians that bring high energy to the stage along with their smooth acoustic sound featuring a variety of genres. We’re so thankful to have such wonderful talent here in our hometown.”

The fest aims to be an occasion younger audiences can enjoy, as well, a bounce house, face painting, games, and balloon characters in the park inside the Kids Zone area.

Salter said that they are excited to have Sergeant first class, David Taylor, recruiter for the Alabama Army National Guard, on site with an entire area setup for kids, including a rock wall climbing station.

The event is free to enter and everyone is invited to come out and enjoy a great day in downtown Greenville.

“Come out and enjoy CityFest and then take stroll down Commerce Street and stop by the local shops and restaurants and check out all of the wonderful things that our downtown merchants have to offer,” Salter said.

She added, “We invite everyone to come out and enjoy Camellia CityFest. It will be a fun day full of entertainment, food, activities, arts and crafts, and much more.”

Camellia CityFest is presented by the Greenville Area Chamber of Commerce in partnership with the City of Greenville and event sponsors.

For more information, contact the GACOC at (334) 382-3251 or visit online

at www.greenvillealchamber.com.