Dogs bulldoze McKenzie

BY SHEA ODOM

The Greenville Standard

The McKenzie Tigers traveled to Brantley to take on the Bulldogs under the Friday night lights.

The Tigers were ready for redemption following a tough loss against Georgiana but the Bulldogs were prepared. Brantley defeated McKenzie in a devastating 42-6 loss.

The Bulldogs come out of the gates running. In the first possession, Brantley found the end zone for the first touchdown of the game.

The point after attempt (PAT) was good and the Bulldogs led McKenzie 7-0.

After receiving the ensuing kickoff, McKenzie senior Kamern “Bo” Daniels made two short runs for the Tigers down field.

Then freshman Skylar Sanders snagged a long pass setting up McKenzie for a chance to answer the Bulldogs touchdown.

Brantley forced a turnover however and the Bulldogs ran down the field to score again. Following another PAT, the Bulldogs led 14-0 early in the first quarter.

McKenzie made a strong attempt to recover and close the lead, but was unable to capitalize and the ball was turned over on downs.

Following a short run, the Bulldogs once again dashed to the end zone to widen the lead over the Tigers 21-0.

McKenzie attempted to adjust and move forward but was just unable to gain any ground against Brantley.

The Bulldogs went on to score three more touchdowns closing the first half and leading the Tigers 42-0.

McKenzie began the second half with a new energy and ready to continue the battle.

Following a few short runs, Sanders grabbed a long pass from the air, and brought it down for the single Tiger touchdown of the night.

After a failed PAT, Brantley continued to lead 42-6.

The clock continued to run for the final two quarters and the Bulldogs proved victorious against McKenzie.

The Tigers travel to Pleasant Home to take on the Eagles this Friday.