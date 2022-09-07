Trojans overwhelm Tigers

BY BRUCE BRANUM

The Greenville Standard

The 5A Greenville High School Tigers are now 1-1 on the season after losing to the 5A Charles Henderson High School Trojans 34-18 last Friday.

The game was played in Troy under the bright lights of Troy University’s Veteran’s Memorial Stadium.

The first quarter was scoreless as the offenses of both teams tried to figure out their competitions defense.

In the second quarter however, the Trojan offensive chariot found its wheels and scored twice before Greenville could answer, giving the Trojans a 14-0 lead.

The Tigers would finally muster a strong drive and freshmen Bobby Bedgood would score on a 9-yard run for the Tigers with a huge push from his teammates.

At halftime intermission, the Tigers trailed 14-6.

In the third quarter, the Trojans quickly scored their third touchdown but the point after attempt failed and the score was 20-6.

Greenville answered at about the midway mark of the quarter with sophomore Jaiden Dunklin scoring on a 25-yard run.

The Tigers tried a two point conversion but it was stuffed by the Trojans and the score was 20-12.

The Trojans came right back and scored their fourth touchdown of the night on a 1-yard run just a little over a minute later.

The point after attempt was good and Trojans widened the lead 27-12.

The Trojans aerial attack would give them another touchdown on a 60-yard pass touchdown with just over four minutes left in the third quarter and their lead increased to 34-12.

Greenville scored its final touchdown with 8:43 left in the fourth quarter when senior Ronald Davis scored on a 5-yard touchdown carry.

The two-point conversion failed and the score would hold till the final buzzer 34-18.

Tiger sophomore Ty Phillips rushed for 147 yards while Davis added 90 yards.

Greenville’s loss leaves them 0-1 in region play. They next face 5A Eufaula this Friday at home in a region game