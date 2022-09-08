See your dermatologist

BY MOLLIE S. WATERS

The Greenville Standard

Although summer is drawing to a close as far as the calendar year goes, everyone in south Alabama knows that the sun will keep shining bright with blissfully hot days well into October and November.

Still, after all the recent sun exposure, people should recognize that the end of summer is a great time to visit one’s dermatologist.

According to the website for the business Olansky Dermatology & Aesthetics in Georgia, an annual visit to a dermatologist is a great idea.

“In general, it is recommended to visit your dermatologist at least once a year, as your skin can change a lot within 365 days, thanks to sunburns, rashes, scaliness, moles, and more,” the Olansky website states. “Your dermatologist can help track these changes over time, and also provide consistent advice on how to best treat each condition.”

While once a year is okay for most people, those with fair skin and lighter colored hair, such as red, may need to see the dermatologist even more often.

According to a Reuters.com article titled “Skin cancer risk for freckly red-heads is equivalent to 21 years in sun,” people with these combinations have a gene that makes them more prone to skin cancer.

“Redheads make up between 1 and 2 percent of the world’s population, but about 6 percent in Britain,” the article from Reuters states. “They have two copies of a variant of the MC1R gene which affects the type of melanin pigment they produce, leading to red hair, freckles, pale skin and a strong tendency to burn in the sun.”

However, people with pale skin and red hair are not the only ones at risk. Anyone can get skin cancer!

In fact, the statistics are shocking when it comes to skin cancer.

“Approximately 9,500 people are diagnosed with skin cancer every day, making it the most prevalent cancer in the United States,” the Olansky website states. “Skin cancer should be diagnosed as early as possible for the best treatment, and annual screenings are one of the best methods for early detection.”

So get those screenings!