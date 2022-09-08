September is National Library Card Sign-Up Month

September is Library Card Sign-up Month, a time when the Greenville-Butler Co. Public Library joins the American Library Association (ALA) and libraries nationwide to remind parents, caregivers and students that signing up for a library card is the first step on the path to academic achievement and lifelong learning.

Tony Award-winning performer, actress, singer-songwriter, and philanthropist Idina Menzel and her sister author and educator Cara Mentzel will serve as honorary chairs of Library Card Sign-Up Month 2022.

As honorary chairs, Idina and Cara remind everyone that one of the best places to find your voice is at the library.

And during Library Card Sign-Up Month, they want you to explore all the library has to offer, like new children’s books, access to technology, and educational programming.

Library cards are available free to all residents of Butler County. A library card allows you to check out books, music, DVDs, and offers remote access to eBooks and audio books.

Also, in honor of National Library Card Sign-Up Month, the GBCPL will be waiving all replacement library card fees ($5) in the month of September as well as waiving all fines associated with overdue books.

To acquire a library card, residents should come to the library’s circulation desk and present proper identification (driver’s license, or state ID card).

Non-residential cards are also available for an annual fee. Parents and guardians will need to sign for a child under the age of 16 to get a card.

To see the library’s policies on library cards, visit www.greenville-bcpl.org