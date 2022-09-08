Wave your flag on 9/11

On Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022, national nonprofit Wreaths Across America (WAA) is calling on all Americans to join them in waving the American flag in their own communities to commemorate the 21st anniversary of 9/11.

Members of the WAA family, including staff, volunteers, Gold Star and Blue Star Families, and veterans, will join to share in the patriotic act of waving the flag, and sharing the stories of those who raised their hand to serve following the events of that fateful day.

The flag waving will start at 8:46 am ET, when on Tuesday, Sept. 11, 2001, five hijackers took control of American Airlines Flight 11 and flew it into the heart of New York City and the northern facade of the World Trade Center’s North Tower (1 WTC) and end at 10:03 am ET when four hijackers crashed United Airlines Flight 93 into a field in Stonycreek Township near Shanksville, Penn., on the same day.

You too can join by tuning in to the organization’s Official Facebook page, to share pictures and videos from your own community flag waving.

Participants are encouraged to take video and pictures of their participation in the national flag waving and share them with WAA, their family, and their friends to help REMEMBER, HONOR and TEACH the generation born after 9/11, how hard times can strengthen us as a nation.

Please use the hashtag #FlagsAcrosstheCountry and #AmericaStrong when posting on social media and tag the Wreaths Across America Official Facebook page.

WAA waves the American Flag every Tuesday morning between 9-10 a.m. ET and encourages the public to join them.

Following the events of 9/11, three patriotic women (Elaine Greene, Joann Miller and Carmen Foote) were moved to find an old American flag they had stored at home and stand on a hill in Freeport, Maine, waving that flag to honor victims.

These women became nationally known as “The Freeport Flag Ladies,” and proudly hoisted the Stars and Stripes every Tuesday morning for the following 18 years. After they retired on Sept. 11, 2019, (their last 9/11 remembrance) the following Tuesday, Sept. 17, 2019, Wreaths Across America took the helm and continued the weekly flag-waving tradition along US Route 1 in Jonesboro, Maine.

To learn more go to https://www.wreathsacrossamerica.org/pages/19520/News/804/?relatedId=0.

To watch the Facebook live event go to https://fb.me/e/2UPjaByZj.

Wreaths Across America is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization founded to continue and expand the annual wreath-laying ceremony at Arlington National Cemetery begun by Maine businessman Morrill Worcester in 1992.

The organization’s mission – Remember, Honor, Teach – is carried out in part each year by coordinating wreath-laying ceremonies in December at Arlington, as well as at thousands of veterans’ cemeteries and other locations in all 50 states and beyond.

For more information or to sponsor a wreath please visit www.wreathsacrossamerica.org.