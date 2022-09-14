CityFest brings many a smile

A large crowd gathered on Saturday, Sept. 10, to enjoy good food, music, and comradery at the 8th annual Camellia CityFest. Greenville Area Chamber of Commerce Director Tracy Salter said of the event, “What a great weekend in in downtown Greenville for the 8th annual Camellia CityFest! A huge crowd gathered to enjoy the many arts and crafts vendors, tasty concessions, and lots of kid friendly activities.

Entertainment was provided by Brody Cartwright and Joseph Ealum of the BroJo Band; Bobby Johnson; and Rosie Till and Curk Mosley of Two of a Kind. Thank you to the chamber board members, Camellia Girls and Chamber Pages, the City of Greenville, the many volunteers, and to all those that helped ensure this year’s event was a huge success. A special thank you to the Greenville High School Cheer Team and cheer coach, Mrs. Stephanie Grayson for hanging out with us and providing face painting activities for the kids to enjoy. Great vendors, food, and entertainment.” (Photos by Bruce Branum | The Standard)