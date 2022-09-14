Feb. 19, 1938 – Sept. 7, 2022

Lucille McCormick, age 84, of Greenville, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, Sept. 7, 2022 at her residence surrounded by family.

A memorial service was held on Saturday, Sept. 10, beginning at 2 p.m. from First Assembly of God in Greenville with Brother Lane Simmons officiating.

Mrs. McCormick was preceded in death by her husband, Marvin Van McCormick.

She is survived by her children; Sheila Fay Smith, Sharon Kay Ambrose, Flora Janice Speir, William Dan McCormick, Elizabeth Carol McCormick, and Mark McCormick; along with 16 grandchildren, 33 great grandchildren, and six great-great grandchildren; sisters; Fay Hall Ward and Carol Hall Simmons; Luther Hall “Bubba”; plus numerous nieces, nephews and other extended family members.