Panthers bite Bulldogs

BY RAY VAN COR

The Greenville Standard

The Georgiana Panthers traveled a little southeast to square off against the orange and blue Bulldogs of Kinston last Friday night.

Kinston was 1-1 on the season and their only loss was to the Tigers of Elba 33-6.

Under the Friday night lights the Bulldogs drew first blood with 3:28 in the first quarter scoring 7-0.

Georgiana fumbled the ensuing kickoff return allowing the Bulldogs to recover on the Panther 35-yard line.

With 1:43 left in the first quarter Kinston put seven more on the score board leaving Georgiana reeling 14-0.

The struggling Panthers, with 1:30 remaining in the quarter, managed a 70-yard kickoff return that resulted in a touchdown.

A two point conversion started leveling the scales and the score was 14-8 Kinston.

The second quarter was a scoreless and a defensive struggle for both teams as the buzzer ended the half with Kinston still on top.

Third quarter action was a stalemate until the Panthers, with 5:43, looming drove in six more points plus another two point conversion on the Bulldogs to take the lead 16-14.

However, Kinston at home, and in the fourth quarter would not settle.

Driving the field with 9:20 to go, Kinston crossed the goal bringing the tally sheet 20 – 16.

The conversion failed but the Bulldogs pulled ahead 20-16.

With 3:55 remaining and the game clock ticking down fast, the Panthers found the end zone once again but the extra point was no good, now 22-20 Georgiana.

Kinston fumbled the kickoff return and the Panthers recovered at the Bulldog 30-line. Wasting no time, the Panthers got the ball back into the red zone with 2:47 to go and at 2:33 strolled in for six more points.

Successfully completing the conversion, Georgiana had a two score lead 30-20.

Kinston got another shot but turned the ball over on downs and this is where the final buzzer sounded with yet another victory for the Panthers.

Georgiana is 4-0 overall and 3-0 in regional play which puts them first in 1A Region 2.

The winless Houston County Lions are coming in to Harmon Field this Friday night and are desperately searching for a victory.

The Lions last outing caught them cat napping in a shutout 26-0 at the hands of the Red Level Tigers.