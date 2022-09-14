Jan. 12, 1968 – Sept. 4, 2022

Ms. Tammy Walden Ezell, age 54 of McKenzie, passed away Sunday, Sept. 4, 2022, in a Montgomery hospital.

Funeral services were held 2 p.m., Wednesday, Sept. 7, at New Home Baptist Church in McKenzie. The family received friends at Keahey Funeral Home from 6-8 p.m., Tuesday, Sept. 6, and at the church one hour prior to services. Rev. Clifton Morris officiated. Piano music will be by Greta Wells. Burial followed in the church cemetery. Serving as pallbearers were her daughter, Tess Merritt; son-in-law, Junior Merritt; son, Drew Nixon; nephews, Eric Odom and Dusty Odom; and family friend, Eric Morrow. Honorary pallbearer was Patrick Hamilton.

Left to cherish her memory were: children, Tess Merritt (Junior) of Red Level, Drew Nixon (Caitlin) of McKenzie, Tatum Taylor of McKenzie, and Tristan Taylor of McKenzie; sister, Annette Etheridge (Jeff) of Andalusia; grandchildren, Aidan, Macon, Grayson, Lily and Rosalee Merritt, Kyle and Levi Nixon, and Oaklyn Taylor.

Tammy was preceded in death by her parents, Earl Ray Walden and Emma Jane Mitchell Walden.

She attended McKenzie High School and dedicated her life to being a wonderful mother. Prior to her health declining, she loved riding horses. In recent times her favorite things were walking her little dog, Hershel, aka “Toot”, drawing and spending time with her grandchildren and especially watching them play football.