This day in sports history

Today I will cover the scores of football games that happened 45 five years ago on the weekend of September 16-17.

The Fort Dale Academy Warriors lost to Wilcox Academy 21-0. The Greenville Tigers edged Pike County 3-0 in overtime.

Greenville Academy ‘Nados’ beat Lowndes Academy 20-6. The Georgiana Panthers lost to Florala 35-0.

South Butler Academy Eagles whipped Evangel Christian 32-0. The McKenzie Tigers edged Conecuh County 16-6.

The Alabama Crimson Tide lost to the Nebraska Cornhuskers 31-24. The Ole Miss Rebels downed the Fighting Irish of Notre Dame 20-13.

Baylor whipped the Kentucky Wildcats 21-6. Clemson just edged the Georgia Bulldogs 7-6.

The Auburn Tigers fell to Southern Miss 24-13. The LSU Tigers also fell to Indiana 24-21.

The Florida Gators stomped Rice 48-3. Miss State had an open Date.

The Tennessee Volunteers beat Boston College 24-18. The Vanderbilt Commodores edged Wake Forest 3-0.