County football wrap-up

BY BRUCE BRANUM

The Greenville Standard

It was a rough week for three of Butler County high school footballs teams this past weekend.

The 1A Georgiana Panthers were the lone team to win, beating region rival Houston County Lions 22-13 for homecoming.

Georgiana is now 5-0 on the season and 4-0 region play.

This Friday, they will face the 0-4 maroon and gold Panthers of JF Shields for a non-region game. Look for Georgiana’s record to improve to 6-0.

The 5A Greenville High School Tigers are now 1-3 on season after losing the Selma Saints 36-6 in a non-region game.

The Saints scored early putting 16 points on the board before Greenville managed to score.

By halftime the Tigers were behind 16-6, and in the third quarter they fell behind 30-6.

Greenville’s record now stands at 1-3 and they are 0-2 in region play.

They next face the 4-1 black and gold 6A Wetumka Indians this Friday. It will be a hard fight for Greenville to win.

The 1A McKenzie Tigers are now at 0-4 after losing a nail biter region game to the Eagles of Pleasant Home 25-24.

The Tigers fell behind early 7-0, but quickly made up points and by half time the score was 16-13 in favor of McKenzie.

The second half became a seesaw game of leaders, but eventually the Eagles claimed a 25-24 victory.

McKenzie will have an open weekend this week and will gather themselves to face the purple, gold, and white Bulldogs of JU Blacksher who are currently 4-1.

Rounding up county school scores, the Fort Dale Academy Eagles are now 1-3 overall and 0-3 in area play.

This past Friday, they were bested by the cardinal and gold Morgan Academy Senators 55-20.

Morgan scored 18 points in the first quarter and 30 in the second. The Eagles managed seven in the second to make the score at half time 48-7.

Fort Dale would score 13 points in the second half but it was too late.

The Eagles will face the green, gold and white Edgewood Academy Wildcats who are 1-3 this Friday.