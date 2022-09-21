Diane Thigpen Johnson Funeral Service was held Saturday Sept. 10, 2022 at 12 noon from The Ft. Deposit Complex. Burial Followed in the Ft. Deposit Cemetery. Bro. Willie Mack officiated and Hudson Funeral Service directed.

She leaves to cherish her memory: her husband, Willie Johnson; her daughter, Diana (Demetrey) Thigpen; her sons, Jeremy (Krystal) Thigpen, James (Conita) Thigpen and Aaron Thigpen all of Ft. Deposit; 10 grandkids and two lovely grandkids that she raised, Jakhia Williams and James Thigpen; four sisters, Brenda Thigpen, Shirley Hall, Jessica (LaKoss) Bradley and Joyce Morman all of Ft. Deposit; three brothers, Roy C. (Veronica) Hall, Demetrius Bradley and Earnest (Jackie) Hall; a very special god mother, Mrs. Ivory Boone, seven best friends, Linda Melton, Barbara Rudolph, Christine McMeans, Monique Square, Lorene Young, Susan Jordan and the late Ethel Bailey; two god-daughters, Tammy McPherson and Kenya Heartman; and a host of aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and other relatives and friends.