FDA honors military By Editor | September 21, 2022 | 0 Before their game last Friday against the Morgan Academy Senators, the Fort Dale Academy Eagles varsity football team carried military and U.S. Flags before the crowd as part of Military Appreciation Day. (Kathy Pickens | The Standard) Posted in Sports Leave a Comment Name (required) Email (will not be published) (required) Comment Click here to cancel reply. Related Posts County football wrap-up September 21, 2022 | No Comments » Area football scores September 21, 2022 | No Comments » Panthers pounce Lions September 21, 2022 | No Comments » This day in sports history September 21, 2022 | No Comments » Area football scores September 14, 2022 | No Comments »