Mozart and Friends coming to Camden Sept. 26

The Wilcox Historical Society is sponsoring a classical music concert Saturday night, Sept. 24, at 7 p.m. at the Camden ARP Church.

Entitled “Mozart and Friends,” this concert marks the return of the Harvest Arts Ensemble to Camden. Following the concert there will be a reception and Art Show at the Female Institute.

“Don’t miss this concert. I’m not sure we’ve ever had this much talent together at the same time in Camden, Alabama” stated WHS Member Julia Handly. “They are amazing!”

The concert will feature a Harp Quintet including performers on Violin, Viola, and Cello in addition to Wilcox County Favorites Madeline Cawley, Flute and Hannah Cope Johnson, Harp.

The violinist and violist perform with the Nashville Symphony and the cellist just returned from a nationwide Broadway Tour of Oklahoma!

Over forty tickets have already been sold for this concert.

“We are thrilled to be hosting another world class concert in Camden” stated WHS President Lance Britt. “We hope everyone will seize this opportunity to experience an evening of fantastic music including Mozart’s Concerto for Flute and Harp.”

To purchase tickets or for more information go to wilcoxhistoricalsociety.org or eventbrite.com .