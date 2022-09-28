County football wrap-up

BY BRUCE BRANUM

The Greenville Standard

It was another rough week for two of the four Butler County high school footballs teams this past weekend.

The 1A Georgiana Panthers were once again the lone team to win, beating the JF Shields Bulldogs handily 40-6. Georgiana is now 6-0 on the season and 4-0 region play.

This Friday, they will travel to face the 4-2 green and white Brantley Bulldogs in a region game.

Georgiana has their work cut out for them despite the Bulldog’s record.

The 5A Greenville High School Tigers are now 1-4 on season after losing to the black and gold Wetumpka Indians.

The Tigers fell behind early and could never catch up. At half time the score was 28-7. By the end of the game, the score was 42-21.

They next host the 3-2 navy blue and white Headland Rams for homecoming in a region game this Friday. Given the Tigers record, this game is a toss-up.

The 1A McKenzie Tigers had an open week. They will host the 4-2 purple, gold and white 2A JU Blacksher Bulldogs this Friday.

Hopefully, the Tigers extra week off will have a fruitful outcome and bring McKenzie their first win of the season.

Rounding out county school scores, the Fort Dale Academy Eagles are now 1-4 after suffering a tough last minute loss to the Edgewood Wildcats 21-14.

The Eagles scored first on a 2-yard touchdown run by Everette Black in the first quarter.

However, the Wildcats roared back in the second quarter, putting 14 points of the board before the end of the first half.

Fort Dale would add seven more points in third quarter on a Black to Dain Winters 24-yard touchdown pass.

With the score tied late in the fourth quarter, Edgewood would score the winning touchdown on a 1-yard run with 26 seconds left in the game.

Eagles Brody Stringer and Jon Nolan Lawrence gave a valiant effort on defense recording seven solo tackles each.

The Eagles next host the 2-4 orange and white Monroe Academy Volunteers for homecoming this Friday for an area game.

With injuries still plaguing the Eagles, it is going to prove to be a tough fight.