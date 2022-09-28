This day in sports history

BY COLIN “BIG C” MACGUIRE

This week, I will cover Friday, Sept. 30, 1977, which was 45 years ago this Friday.

Fort Dale Academy beat Crenshaw Christian Academy (CCA) 12-7. It was Fort Dale’s first win over Crenshaw Christian.

CCA won the first games of the series. For a period of time, there were a lot of people from Greenville who attended and played for CCA.

Greenville High School beat Monroe County 20-5. Greenville Academy beat Edgewood 6-0.

Georgiana lost to J.F. Shields 12-7, while South Butler Academy beat Catherine 12-6, and McKenzie lost to Dozier 18-0.

On Saturday, Oct. 1, 1977, Alabama beat 18 Georgia 10. Kickoff was at 4 p.m. that day.

Near the end of the game, Alabama’s freshman Ricky Tucker fumbled inside the Alabama 20.

Two plays later, Tucker intercepts a Georgia pass to save the day for Alabama. Tucker went from goat to hero.

Kentucky beat No. 4 Penn State 24-20. Auburn beat Ole Miss 21-15. LSU beat No. 9 Florida ranked 36-14.

Miss State beat Big 8 member Kansas State 24-21. Tennessee trounced Pac 8 Oregon State 41-10, and Vanderbilt lost to Tulane 36-7.

Next week, I will cover the Oct. 7-8, 1977 games.