May 18, 1944 – Sept. 18, 2022

Thomas Lamar Hallford passed away Sept. 18, 2022, aged 78. Lamar was a beloved husband, father, grandfather, and the baby boy of thirteen siblings. He was passionate about Alabama football, feeding his birds and backyard deer, and most importantly his family. He loved the gatherings on Hallford Hill with all his grandbabies.

A native of McKenzie, Mr. Hallford has resided in Greenville, for over 40 years. He was a hard worker who spent his life driving a truck in order to support his family. Long hauls and short hauls, he saw the sights of America. He drove his big rig up until April of this year when he became very sick. He was preceded in death by his parents, several siblings, and a loving wife of 59 years, Ouida Hallford. He will be deeply missed by his surviving family and friends.

A Celebration of Life Service was held at 1 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 20, at Johnson Funeral Home with Rev. Mickey Skipper officiating. Burial followed in Sunrise Cemetery, Greenville, with Johnson Funeral Home, Georgiana, Alabama directing arrangements.

A Gathering of Family and Friends was held Monday, Sept. 19, from 6-8 p.m. at Johnson Funeral Home, Georgiana.

Children: Laura (Mickey) Skipper, Lisa (Jeff) Bush, Thomas (Carolyn) Hallford, Bryant Hallford, Linda Hallford and Dougie (Amy) Hallford.

Grandchildren: Amy (Master Sergeant Shaun) Hawkins, Brandon (Rachel) Skipper, Caleb (Sydney) Skipper, Kayla Skipper, Trinity Skipper, Joshua Senn, Jessica (Tucker) Sargent, Barrett (Magen) Bush, Allen (Erica) Hallford, Cody Hallford, Madison (Dustin) Faust, Andrew (Shelby) Johnson, Heather Palmer, Daniel Palmer, Zachary Hallford, Angela Williamson, and 16 Great Grands and four coming soon.

Mr. Hallford was preceded in death by his wife of almost 59 years: Mollie Quida Hallford; and parents, Gushion & Viola Hallford.

Pallbearers were Andrew Johnson, Daniel Palmer, Brandon Skipper, Caleb Skipper, Barrett Bush, Josh Senn, Derek Mount, and Cody Hallford.

Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.johnsongeorgiana.com for the Hallford family.