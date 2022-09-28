W.O. Parmer receives Community Mini Grant

BY BRUCE BRANUM

The Greenville Standard

Alabama State Senator Malika Sanders-Fortier, who represents District 23, made a presentation of Community Mini Grant in the sum of $7,381.57 to the Butler County School System (BCSS) for W.O. Parmer Elementary School (WOP) on Monday, Sept. 26.

The check presentation was made at Greenville High School in the Thirsty Tiger lounge area and represents the second round of grants received by WOP.

Fortier stated, “I am really inspired by the work Jackie Thornton is doing at the elementary school.”

She added, “There’s so much that is going on here in your district that I think it would be a model for our schools throughout Alabama. I am very inspired by the work you are doing here.

“The real story here is that there are folks in Greenville and throughout Butler County who love children and want to make sure that children grow and have every opportunity possible living right here in rural Alabama.”

BCSS Superintendent Joe Eiland said to Fortier upon receiving the grant, “We are so thrilled, not only for this amount but for your amazing support on other issues throughout the time we have been here in Butler County and we appreciate your leadership and guidance.”

WOP Principal Jackie Thornton said, “With the first grant you gave us, we bought a book vending machine for our students that we use for incentives for perfect attendance and for being good neighbors to your fellow mankind.”

She added that they will use the funds to help purchase more books because each child will end up with their own personal library at home.