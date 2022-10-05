Area football scores and prognostications

BY RAY VAN COR

The Greenville Standard

AHSAA

1A Red Level Tigers lost to the Elba Tigers 42-6. They are now 3-4 and will play the 22-4 Bulldogs of Kinston.

1A Pleasant Home Eagles are 2-4, losing to Kinston Bulldogs 47-13 in an away game. Pleasant Home will face the 0-7 Houston County Lions.

2A Highland Home Flying Squadron moved to 7-0 after defeating Luverne 41-13. The Squadron moves on to face the winless Barbour County Jaguars.

2A Luverne Tigers, now 4-3, square off against the 5-2 Goshen Eagles.

3A Hillcrest Jaguars beat Mobile Christian 29-28 and will play the 1-5 Monroe County Tigers.

3A Straughn Tigers fell to 5-2 losing 33-27 to the Houston Academy Raiders. Straughn takes on a winless New Brockton Gamecocks team at home.

4A Andalusia Bulldogs are 7-0 after decimating the Panthers of Geneva 69-19. The Bulldogs take on 3-3 Red Tops of Slocomb at home.

AISA

1A Crenshaw Christian Academy Cougars lost 48-29 to Macon East Montgomery Academy Knights. The 5-2 Cougars next face 2-6 Coosa Valley Academy Rebels.

1A Sparta Academy Warriors remain winless 0-7 after losing 40-20 to 2A Abbeville Christian Academy.

They next travel north to play the 1-5 Hooper Academy Colts of Hope Hull.

Prognostications

2-4 Fort Dale Eagles vs 1-4 Valiant Cross Academy Warrior (Montgomery)

These two teams have played four of the same opponents this season, but have offsetting win and loss against Autauga Academy.

Though this is a home game for the Warriors and the fact that all things are equal, I see the Eagles of Fort Dale bringing home the win by 12 points 24-12.

1-5 Greenville Tigers vs 2-5 Rehobeth Rebels (Dothan)

The Tigers host the Rehobeth Rebels at Tiger stadium this Friday night.

Both teams have met two of the same opponents this season with losses for each.

Though the Rebels have one more game under their belt and a tougher defense on paper the Greenville Tigers have an 11 point offensive advantage for this scrimmage. The Tigers win 20-9.

0-5 McKenzie Tigers vs 6-1 Florala Wildcats

The winless McKenzie Tigers average 15 points of offense on the road and allowed 33 points defensively. The Wildcats average 39 points offensively at home and have allowed only 20 points per game at home defensively.

Florala’s only loss was to Georgiana 20-14 and McKenzie suffered a shutout 28-0 at home.

The Tigers have two close losses on the road by a total of five points, but this game, Florala is a 19 point favorite. Florala Wildcats win 33-14.

6-1 Georgiana Panthers vs 6-0 Elba Tigers

The Panthers are coming off a 40-0 shutout at the hands of the 5-2 Bulldogs of Brantley who suffered a 42-35 loss to the undefeated Elba Tigers.

This is a home game for Georgiana, however, Elba averages 36 points on the road and have kept opponents to a mere seven points.

Elba is too much for the Panthers and keeps their perfect season intact with a 42-6 win.