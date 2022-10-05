 Skip to content

BOBBIE J. PUGH

| |

Bobbie J. Pugh Funeral Service was held Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022, from College St. Church of Christ at 1 p.m. Burial followed in Magnolia cemetery, Greenville.  Brother Bishnoo Rampersad officiated and Hudson Funeral Service directed.

 

Posted in Obituaries

Leave a Comment