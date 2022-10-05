BOBBIE J. PUGH By Editor | October 5, 2022 | 0 Bobbie J. Pugh Funeral Service was held Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022, from College St. Church of Christ at 1 p.m. Burial followed in Magnolia cemetery, Greenville. Brother Bishnoo Rampersad officiated and Hudson Funeral Service directed. Posted in Obituaries Leave a Comment Name (required) Email (will not be published) (required) Comment Click here to cancel reply. Related Posts GEORGE WILLIAM FULLER October 5, 2022 | No Comments » CAROLYN R. CRAWFORD October 5, 2022 | No Comments » THOMAS LAMAR HALLFORD September 28, 2022 | No Comments » DEBORAH DAVENPORT CONWAY September 28, 2022 | No Comments » DIANE THIGPEN JOHNSON September 21, 2022 | No Comments »