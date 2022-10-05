Dogs rough up Panthers

BY BRUCE BRANUM

The Greenville Standard

The Georgiana Panthers are no longer undefeated and the 6-0 streak is over, getting shutout 40-0 at the hand of the Bulldogs of Brantley.

The Panthers traveled to Brantley to face the 4-2 Kelly green and white that had lead the series 8-4 going into Friday night’s fracas.

The Panthers couldn’t generate any offense to get on the board and could not stop Brantley from scoring.

Now 6 – 1 and 4-1 in 1A Region 2, the Panthers have an even larger challenge looming this coming Friday night.

The undefeated Tigers of Elba are coming to Harmon Field. The Tigers are 6-0 and defeated the Brantley Bulldogs 42-35 earlier this season.

Elba averages 39 points a game in offense and have kept their opponents to an average 11 points defensively.

It will be another hard row to hoe for Georgiana.