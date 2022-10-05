Eagles swarms Volunteers

BY BRUCE BRANUM

The Greenville Standard

The Fort Dale Academy Eagles swarmed over a long-time and region foe, the Monroe Academy Volunteers, 44-6 Friday evening, Sept. 30.

The win was made much brighter by the fact it was Homecoming for the Eagles and field improvements of lighting, new stands, and press box were recognized.

From the outset of the game, Eagle quarterback Everette Black connected with receiver Alan Alvarez for a 47-yard touchdown pass within the first 40 seconds of the first quarter.

Alvarez would successfully complete the point after attempt (PAT) and the FDA led 7-0.

Monroe would answer with a long touchdown pass of 60 yards at the 11:01 mark, but that would end their scoring for the night as the Eagle defense stiffened and blocked the PAT.

In the second quarter, Eagle wide receiver Garrett Simmons added a touchdown on a nine-yard run.

The two point conversion failed making the score 13-6 at the 6:19 mark.

Alvarez would add three points on a 30-yard field goal with 3:47 left in the half.

Just shortly after, Eagle quarterback Ethan Alford connected with Alvarez for 42-yard touchdown pass with 1:02 left on the clock. Alvarez completed the PAT making the score 23-6.

After kicking off, Alvarez intercepted a Volunteer pass and returned it for 63-yard touchdown with two seconds remaining in the half.

He would complete the PAT and the score at the halftime horn was 30-6 in favor of the Eagles.

Alvarez would add another touchdown and PAT in third quarter resulting from a 20-yard pass by Alford.

Simmons would cap off the Eagles touchdown efforts with a 67-yard run in the closing seconds of the third quarter.

Alvarez added the PAT and the Eagles would maintain their 44-6 lead for the remainder of the game.

Offensively, Alvarez led the Eagles with three touchdown receptions and five PATs. He had a total of 115 yards receiving.

Simmons also bolstered the Eagles offense with 164 yards rushing on 15 attempts and two touchdowns.

Defensively, Alvarez made an interception for a touchdown while Brody Stringer at Cole Whiddon had four solo tackles each.

The 2-6 Eagles will travel to face 1-4 Valiant Cross for an area game this Friday night.